SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors hint at more “surprises” in celeb series

We’re just one week away from finding out which celebs in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 line-up managed to pass the selection process, and we’re told viewers are in for lots of “surprises” as we get closer to the final hurdle.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Melvyn Downes – who joined the show earlier this year – revealed there’s lots of “unexpected” turns along the way.

“You can expect to see people going a little bit further for sure – people that you never expect to come out with things they’ve probably never done before,” Billy explained. “What they do do is just truly amazing. So yeah, you can expect the unexpected!”

Hinting at a possible underdog in the 2021 series, Melvyn said: “There’s going to be a lot more surprises. There’s always a dark horse, so to speak, and you can expect more of the same at an intense pace. The pace goes up now.”

Foxy, whose new series Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours begins tonight at 10pm on Channel 4, added: “There’s more pain and hardship for celebrities, surprisingly. You can expect a lot of surprises in the people. They dig deep and who’s left at the end I think [is surprising.]”

There’s been several injuries on the current series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, with Ulrika Jonsson, Saira Khan, Jake Quickenden, Shanaze Reade and Kieron Dyer all having to withdraw from the show with injuries.

However, Billy tells us there’ll be less of that going forward, as the remaining contestants put in their “all” to pass the selection process.

“Now it’s down to the wire. Now we’re left with the real hardcore – the people who really want it in their heart. It’s now down to how much their body and mind can take and that’s the truth,” he said.

“It’s really down to them and you’ll be shocked thinking, ‘I never thought that person could do that!’ In terms of people getting injured or worse of it, we’re through that barrier. We’re now down to: give all, to win all!”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm. Foxy's Fearless 48 Hours starts tonight at 10pm on Channel 4.