The publication has reported that ITV is looking for three more famous faces to join them, for what will reportedly be a "warts-and-all look into the lives of the modern mums".

The publication quotes a TV insider as saying: "We are so used to seeing celebrity mums on our screens, with a whole host of reality series about parenthood – but this new venture will show a very different side to motherhood.

Jennifer Metcalfe, Roxy Shahidi and Amy Walsh Karwai Tang/WireImage

"There’s nothing glamorous to see here – just the highs and lows of a group of real women, juggling their careers, kids and home life in a unique look behind closed doors."

"The heart of the show is the things that make these women tick – from their businesses and careers to friendships and hobbies."

When approached by RadioTimes.com, ITV declined to comment. RadioTimes.com has also approached representatives for Atkinson, Vincent, Metcalfe, Shahidi and Walsh.

Atkinson was most recently seen on screen making a return to Hollyoaks last year, while Vincent made a return to the Coronation Street set in January 2023, having left the soap in 2019.

Meanwhile Metcalfe still stars in Hollyoaks, having been on the soap since 2006, and Shahidi and Walsh both still star on Emmerdale.

