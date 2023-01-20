The actress, who is best known for the role of Sophie Webster on the ITV soap, departed the series in 2019 after playing the character for 15 years.

Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent made an unexpected comeback to Weatherfield, bringing a cute guest with her.

Recently, Vincent returned to the cobbles with her son Mexx, giving him a little tour of the set, thoroughly documented on Instagram – and you can see the pictures here.

The pictures capture mum and son as they adorably walk hand-in-hand on the cobbles and stop at The Rovers for a quick visit.

"Today I took Mexx back to Corrie, Last time I was here I was about to give birth to him!!" Vincent shared in the caption.

"3 years have past, everything has changed, yet everything is still the same. I saw old friends and people I literally spent over half my life working with!!! Forever a huge part of me," she continued, adding: "Until next time."

Brooke Vincent as Sophie Webster on Coronation Street. ITV

It's clear that Vincent is hugely missed since some of her former co-stars reached out to her on Instagram and asked for her return in a more permanent capacity.

"Sooo good to see you Brooke. We need you back," Corrie's Sally Dynevor commented, with Colson Smith writing: "Come home then."

"Alex took good pictures! Gorgeous to see you both," actress Sally Ann Matthews also shared.

Sally Carman, whose character Abi is married to Sophie's father Kevin (Michael Le Vell), expressed regret over missing Vincent's visit.

"I am GUTTED I wasn't there today!!!!!!" she wrote.

While Vincent hasn't hinted at a possible return as Sophie, stranger things have definitely happened on the cobbles.

