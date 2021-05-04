Get ready to see more luxury properties being sold in the Big Apple, as Million Dollar Listing New York returns for a new season.

Season nine of the reality TV show, which is a spin-off from the Miami version, will be released on Friday 7th May.

It will follow luxury real estate agents Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman as they sell high-end homes to a stinking rich clientele.

Kirsten Jordan joins the show as the first female broker, and is catapulted into the deep end as the agents face the NYC property market in the aftermath of COVID-19.

With city dwellers flocking to more scenic, rural locations and listings prices depleting, the new season will be unlike any other.

So, how can you watch it? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know, including how you can watch previous seasons to catch up with the crew.

How to watch Million Dollar Listing New York

Seasons one to eight of Millon Dollar Listing New York are currently available to stream on hayu.

Season nine will then be available to watch on the streaming site from Friday 7th May.

In order to watch content on hayu, you’ll need to subscribe for £4.99 a month.

This will give you access to more than 250 shows, which you can watch anytime, anywhere.

And the great thing is, many shows are available in the UK on the same day they come out in the US, ensuring that you are kept in the loop.

Below is a list of the Million Dollar Listing series available on hayu:

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles – 12 Seasons

Million Dollar Listing Miami – 1 Season

Million Dollar Listing New York – 9 Seasons

Million Dollar Listing San Francisco – 1 Season

Is there a trailer for season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York?

There sure is!

In Bravo TV’s fun-filled trailer, we see Ryan Serhant dressed as a lion, and an alpaca making a cameo appearance.

We also meet the newest addition to the team, Kirsten Jordan, described as “tough as nails”, as the team get excited to sell Marc Jacobs’ house.

You can watch the full trailer here.

