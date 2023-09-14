Luke nominated his dad for the show and advised him to "be yourself".

However, Martin's "Peter Pan" syndrome might be getting in the way of him settling down.

Ahead of his My Mum, Your Dad debut, Martin said: "I tend to go for powerful, intelligent, driven women, which usually means we end up competing with each other.

"I have difficulty committing, I still want to be that Peter Pan. Commitment-phobe? Maybe so. I don’t want to close any doors."

So, who exactly is Martin H? Read on for everything you need to know about Martin H and his son Luke.

Who is Martin M?

Martin M on My Mum, Your Dad. Lifted Entertainment

Age: 53

Location: Derby, lives in Ibiza

Job: Property developer

Martin M is a property developer who currently lives in Ibiza.

Describing himself, he said: "Tall - I’m 6ft 7 - handsome, intelligent, single. I’m business-minded, I try and lead a good life, but also with responsibility. I take my fatherly duties very seriously."

In terms of what excites him about joining My Mum, Your Dad, he said: "I’ve always struggled meeting people who are on my wavelength. So, I thought, 'If they’re going to line up several single ladies, I’m in.' What’s not to like?"

As for what makes him nervous, he added: "Being offline. I run a business, I’m always on the phone, so that will be unusual."

Martin is hoping to find someone "intelligent, confident, driven, funny, laidback".

He said: "I don’t think me meeting the female version of me would go very well. Someone who can be supportive. Not too overly competitive. Just someone nice and normal and laidback."

Who is Luke?

Luke on My Mum, Your Dad. Lifted Entertainment

Age: 18

Location: Ibiza

Job: Bartender

Luke is an 18-year-old bartender from Ibiza and the son of Martin M.

He is hoping for his father to find love on the show and believes he'll be a great partner.

Asked how he'd describe his father, Luke said: "Loving, caring, busy, loves the attention, loves to go out and do stuff.

"He loves Ibiza! He loves meeting new people. He’s always interested in you and, if there’s a connection there, always has lots of questions. He loves to explore and go on holiday. He gets very emotionally attached."

So, who what kind of woman would make the perfect partner for his dad?

"Someone career-focused and likes to do a bit of partying - a bit of balance. We live in Ibiza, everything’s different to the UK, so they need to be ready for that sort of lifestyle as well," Luke said.

My Mum, Your Dad airs Monday to Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.

