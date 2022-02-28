The series premiered in Australia on 31st January, which means some time has already passed and some decisions have already been made, so you may well be wondering if any of the Married at First Sight Australia couples are still together .

Season nine of Married at First Sight Australia continues on E4 with another couple tying the knot. For episode five, viewers will see Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie say "I do".

Read on for everything we know so far about Olivia and Jackson.

Who is Olivia Frazer?

Age: 27

Instagram: @olivefrazer

Olivia Frazer is a teaching student from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Olivia attributes her luckless search for love to low self-confidence. She was overweight until she was 22 when she had a gastric sleeve to lose 50 kilos.

Who is Jackson Lonie?

Age: 30

Instagram: @jacklonie1

Jackson Lonie is plumber from Melbourne, Victoria.

Outgoing and upbeat, he loves to have a laugh and describes himself as a class clown. While used to getting attention from the ladies, Jackson is ready for love. A sucker for a girl with nice eyes and a smile, Jackson is hoping his bride is smaller than him, which isn’t difficult considering he is six-foot-three.

Are Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie still together?

With so many mismatched couples on Married at First Sight over the years, Olivia and Jackson's marriage was like a breath of fresh air.

The pair really got on well on their wedding day, despite a few jitters, and it continued on their honeymoon.

Speaking in an interview with WHO, Olivia revealed she was shocked by how quickly they connected.

She said: "I was so... I was just so surprised. It was never about looks or anything like that for me, it was always going to be about personality, sense of humour and their values first and foremost, but actually seeing him it was like oh my goodness everything is clicking. I wasn’t prepared for it to be so good and so easy straight off the bat."

We won't know until the series ends whether they're still an item, but based on how well things have been going, we'd be very shocked if they didn't last.

According to MaFS expert Alessandra Rampolla, "there are couples who find a lasting love this year". And we have high hopes Liv and Jack could be one of those couples!

One big hint they're still together is that they have been following each another on Instagram from the very beginning of the show...

Married at First Sight Australia airs on E4 from Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm.Visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight or check out our Entertainment hub.