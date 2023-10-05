When the scenes played out, the audience saw Porscha turn down a spoon from Terence, saying she wanted her own spoon - which eventually led to her storming out of the dinner party as the rest of the group discussed the disagreement.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Porscha ahead of further episodes, and she revealed how the spoon argument transpired from her point of view.

Putting the clash into further context, Porscha made clear that her honeymoon with Terence was six days long, but viewers only saw 15 minutes of the entire trip.

"We did so many things that we feel that were not added," she explained.

Porscha continued: "We didn't just argue or disagree the whole time. We were very affectionate for most of that honeymoon, and there was a frustration because the conversation we had prior to that dinner date, was that there were moments where I would get a bit quiet, because I was missing my son.

"And then that conversation was brought up over dinner, where he explained that he feels like I'm not giving him 100 per cent all of the time, and then there was a conversation that wasn't aired where he explained that he can't quite figure me out.

"And I was very frustrated. Because I was like, 'I think we're five days into this, you've got two weeks to learn me, you're not gonna figure me out in five days.'"

The Married at First Sight UK bride explained the day the spoon-gate dinner was filmed, it had been "a very long day". The pair had been travelling and filming for hours, leaving them both "very tired".

Porscha and Terence. Channel 4

When asked to explain how the spoon issue arose, Porscha said: "It was literally just [that] I asked the waiter for a serving spoon, because I saw there was a spoon on the table, but it had been used and I'm quite a germaphobe.

"I'm not saying that it had been physically used by him, but he had used it to pick something else, like another food. I just don't do that. I don't mix between, like, sauces.

"I asked the waiter if I can have a spoon. He was like, 'There's a spoon here,' offering me the spoon, and I said, 'It's okay,' and then he called me childish. That, to me, came out of left field, because I was like, 'Whoa, how did we get here?'

"I think people thought that I was blowing it out of proportion, but for me, there's no need for insults. If you don't like the way I'm behaving, you can pull me up and be like, 'Porscha, I feel like you're being a bit hostile,' and we can talk about it. But I don't come from a background where insults are okay."

As viewers saw during the commitment ceremony, Porscha broke down in front of the experts, revealing why she had been so upset by Terence's comments.

Porscha told RadioTimes.com insults are "such a big boundary" for her, and in day-to-day life, if she is insulted, she would just walk away - something you can't do while filming the show.

The MAFS UK bride explained that all viewers see is her getting upset about a spoon, but it was "never [about] the spoon", but rather being called childish.

She explained: "Some people have boundaries, some people don't. But for me, it's all a boundary. I walk away from any situation if I'm insulted. If I'm insulted at work, immediately, I'm gone.

"It doesn't have to be profane language to be an insult, for me it's just coming from my character, calling me up by name, anything like that. It's a complete bottom line for me.

"The only way we can move forward is accountability and an apology, and that's probably where you guys are seeing me quite emotional. But it's coming from a place of passion and frustration and a place of, I actually want this to work."

During the latest commitment ceremony, Porscha and Terence chose to stay as a couple, and viewers will just have to wait and see how it all unfolds.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

