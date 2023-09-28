MAFS teaser sees Porscha in tears at commitment ceremony with Terence
Get an exclusive first look at Porscha and Terence's first commitment ceremony.
Married at First Sight UK is back with a bang, and the tensions are high during the first commitment ceremony of the season.
With all the couples married, it's time to embark on their first commitment ceremony - and after last night's (Wednesday 27th) dinner party, things aren't going too smoothly for Porscha and Terence.
The pair were one of the last couples to get married on the show, and while their honeymoon was going well, things took a turn for the worse when Terence called his new wife "childish".
During the dinner party, viewers saw Terence greet the other brides in the holding room and not acknowledge Porscha, something she disliked and told the others about.
In an exclusive teaser for Thursday night's episode (above), viewers see the experts speak to the couple about their issue. During the ceremony, Terence admits it was his decision for him and Porscha to go to the dinner part separately.
"We had an argument in the apartment and that's why I decided to go separately," he told the experts.
When asked why he chose not to acknowledge Porscha at the dinner party, Terence said: "You don't know what you're going to get with Porscha. We've just had confrontations before so I just left the scene alone."
Porscha then begins to cry when asked by the experts how she felt during the dinner party.
As she composes herself, she tells the experts: "I'm Congolese, and in our society our families are the most important thing. You always put on a united front to the outside world, so for Terence to choose to make that decision alone showed me that we don't share the same values when it comes to family.
"He had forced my hand, because the first question when I walked in [was], 'Where's your husband?' For me, that is such a humiliation, and I felt so abandoned at that moment."
Will Porscha and Terence stay or leave the experiment? Stay tuned to find out!
Married at First Sight UK 2023 continues Mondays to Thursdays on E4 at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.
