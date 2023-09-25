Like the others, Porscha and Terence were matched by the Married at First Sight experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling.

The matchmakers put them together due to their compatibility on paper.

But was there chemistry in person? And are Porscha and Terence still together?

Read on for everything we know about the couple?

Who is Porscha?

Porscha from Married At First Sight 2023.

Age: 36

Job: Executive assistant

Location: London

Porscha, 36, is an executive assistant from London. She's old-school when it comes to love and has traditional values and is a devout Christian. She is a loving single mum who has joined the experiment to find her alpha male.

"I'm trying not to think too much about the fact that I'm marrying a total stranger because I'll probably psych myself out," she told Channel 4 ahead of her appearance on the experiment.

Who is Terence?

Terence from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4

Age: 40

Job: Youth worker/DJ

Location: Reading

Father-of-three Terence, 40, is the life and soul of the party with a heart of gold. His friends and family describe his personality as optimistic and vibrant.

After spending the last two years as a bachelor, he feels he is now ready to find love, saying: "I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited. The only bit I'm worried about is whether she'll like me."

Are Married at First Sight's Porscha and Terence together?

While the season was filmed months ago meaning the contestants have already made their decisions, it's not been confirmed who stayed together after the show.

Judging by Porscha and Terence's wedding day, things were slow to start off with. In a preview for their episode, Terence can be seen complaining about Porscha's line of questioning. According to Terence, Porscha asked him if he's religious without finding out more about him.

As soon as we know more about Porscha and Terence, we'll update you right here.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

