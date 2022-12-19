The latest spin-off of the E4 reality show is set to contain many of the similar heated exchanges fans know and love, this time with the threat of holiday romances, drama and tantrums.

It may be cold, dark and rainy here in the UK but our friends on Made in Chelsea are off to sunnier shores in the new instalment of the series, which unfolds in Bali.

And of course, it wouldn't be a season of Made in Chelsea without some tense (and catty) conversations going on - and tonight's episode features a particularly fierce exchange between Sam Prince, Inga Valentiner, Ruby Adler and Melissa Tattam.

While Sam's relationship track record has been messy as of late, it looks like him and on-off girlfriend Inga are back on in time for some Bali enjoyment. And while the two are enjoying some quality cocktail time alone, Ruby and Melissa approach them in order to diffuse any tension.

In a preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com, Sam is bestowing Inga with compliments before the pair of friends approach the couple. Sam refers to them as "trolls", while Inga matches that with the term "gremlins".

"The very happy couple," Sam sighs when they stand besides them. The conversation quickly turns to how it's the "first time" Sam has seen Melissa smile, remarking: "You guys always both look really unhappy." Following the fallout from the previous night where more tense words were dished out by Sam, Ruby asks why there seems to be a "massive issue".

While the questions are aimed initially at Sam, Ruby and Melissa remark that rumours of Ruby being "fake" have come by way of Inga so would appreciate an answer from her.

"You're nasty," Inga says. "You've always been nasty to me since day one, for two years. You've called me embarrassing, you've said I was thirsty, you've said I was desperate, which is rich coming from you."

But Ruby and Melissa don't agree, with Ruby stating: "Since you've got back together, I have not slagged either of you off or your relationship. I haven't Inga."

But Inga remains firm in the fact that Ruby has spoken about her to Liv, who has told her as much. "This whole thing is just a shame ... Ruby had a lovely friendship with you," Melissa says.

"To be honest, it was convenient, if I'm really honest," Sam says. "When Inga walks into a room, you scowl at her ... you owe Inga an apology." But Inga doesn't want one, instead stating: "I think you should grab your broomsticks and fly away."

Will it set the tone for the holiday to come? Watch the clip for yourself below, which contains some strong language.

Made in Chelsea: Bali airs on E4 at 9pm from Tuesday 20th to Friday 23rd December. Previous seasons are available to watch on All4.

