While season 24 is coming to an end, all the drink throwing and dating drama will continue across four consecutive nights as Made in Chelsea: Bali lifts off, following the upper-class cast on their super-hot holiday.

It may be snowing in the UK, but the Made in Chelsea gang are stuffing their suitcases and flying to Bali for the latest E4 reality spin-off.

Earlier in the series, we saw Maeva and Issy clash over Miles – however, Issy may be pleased to know that Maeva won't be boarding the Bali plane for the upcoming trip, most likely due to the recent birth of her child with James.

Fans can still expect lots of tension, tantrums and theatrics from the Chelsea crew, though, with Yasmine and Issy both interested in Harvey, Ruby and Sam's friendship at breaking point and big news in store for Ollie and Gareth.

Here's everything you need to know about Made in Chelsea: Bali.

Made in Chelsea: Bali kicks off on E4 on Tuesday 20th December at 9pm.

The four-part spin-off will air every night on E4 until Friday 23rd December, followed up by a one-off special, Made in Chelsea: Bonjour Baby, on Monday 26th December.

Made in Chelsea: Bali cast

Miles and Julius in Made in Chelsea: Bali. E4

Fans can expect most of the stars from Made in Chelsea's recent 24th season to be landing in Bali – although, it looks as though Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor will be sitting out this MIC trip, most likely due to the birth of their son.

Here is the cast of socialites that you can expect to see in Bali:

Ruby Adler

Sam Prince

Ollie Locke-Locke

Harvey Armstrong

Yasmine Zweegers

Issy Francis-Baum

Miles Nazaire

Gareth Locke-Locke

Julius Cowdrey

Inga Valentiner

Paris Smith

Emily Blackwell

Melissa Tattam

Liv Bentley

What will happen in Made in Chelsea: Bali?

The four-parter will see the SW crew escape the British winter and head to the island of Bali for a December mini-break – however, the trip isn't particularly stress free for some as old feuds reunite.

Sam and Ruby's friendship is still on the rocks following a blazing row between the two, and when Sam reveals that he wants to cut ties with her, Ruby's emotions reach boiling point at Ollie's party.

Meanwhile, Yasmine is looking forward to getting to know Harvey more, but soon learns that he kissed Issy on the first night in Bali. "What will this mean for Yasmine and Issy's friendship? Issy is convinced that Yasmine has been secretly hooking up with Miles back in London and decides to call them out," E4 teases.

There's also some "long-awaited news" in store for Ollie and Gareth, which they're expected to tell the rest of the group, but how will they react?

Made in Chelsea: Bali trailer

E4 is yet to release a trailer for Made in Chelsea: Bali, but watch this space – we'll be updating this page as and when a clip arrives.

Made in Chelsea: Bali airs on E4 at 9pm from Tuesday 20th to Friday 23rd December. Previous seasons are available to watch on All4.

