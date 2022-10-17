The island saw London's elite embark on a few feuds and flings, some of which have followed them back into the UK - and one such fling involves Issy Francis-Baum, who cosied up to Miles Nazaire during their time away.

Tonight will see the Made in Chelsea lot return to our screens after a summer gallivanting in Mallorca.

The pair seem to be growing closer, but Miles's ex Maeva doesn't appear to be too thrilled about the news in a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com.

The pair's catch up soon turns to the topic of Miles and Emily Blackwell, who has a new boyfriend.

"Miles must be so annoyed about it, he was so in love with her," Maeva, who is pregnant, tells Issy after she confirms she's still seeing Miles.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This prompts Issy to confront Maeva. "I'm just curious why you're still so bothered about Miles and what he gets up to and who he's seeing and who likes," she said.

Maeva called Miles her "little protégé", but Issy wasn't having it, suggesting she should be more worried about her own husband and baby than what Miles is doing.

"No, don't tell me what to do with Miles. Keep your nose out of my business, don't you have a f*****g baby shower to plan, like why are you so involved, you don't need to be, seriously. Miles is not yours. He's not yours," she warns Maeva, who doesn't take to it too well.

"Trust me, Miles, he does anything I ask him to do even right now even with my baby and my ring," she replied, before adding. "Well, when you're going to crush in a wall, that's going to be funny, and we're all going to laugh about it because I was here to help you out, so good luck," and she walks away.

See for yourself below.

Made in Chelsea returns Monday 17th October at 9:15pm on E4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.