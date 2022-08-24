Made in Chelsea: Mallorca clip sees Sam Prince tear into Julius

Of course, it wouldn't be Made in Chelsea without some tense conversations thrown into the mix, and tonight's episode features a particularly awkward exchange between aspiring life coach Julius Cowdrey and aspiring reformed bad boy Sam Prince.

We're almost halfway through Made in Chelsea 's summer season, with three more episodes left to go for the gang to continue their glamorous partying in sunny Mallorca's poshest jaunts.

The pair clash over Julius's on-off lover India Hovenden, with Sam accusing Julius of leading her on. But, of course, Sam's track record when it comes to relationships isn't exactly the best – we all remember his entanglements with Inga Valentiner and Verity Bowditch in the previous season – and Julius is quick to point that out.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In a preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com, Sam can be seen approaching Julius in what appears to be a yacht club. Julius is very short with the business owner and influencer, who asks him what he's been busy doing.

"Having a blast, what do you care?" Julius replies.

"I just made a new friend, her name is India. Beautiful, stunning, sweetheart, lovely. I heard she's your ex," Sam says, but Julius doesn't acknowledge the relationship.

Sam continues: "I went on a great night out with her last night. I've heard how you've been treating her and what I've seen is how upset you made a girl who's very sweet and innocent, and it baffles me that you have the audacity to preach to other people, when actually you've been a bit of a piece of s**t."

Julius counteracts by telling Sam he has never met "anyone who disrespects women more than you", before offering him a life coaching session to discuss it. Quite the business move.

Witness it for yourself below – but be warned that the clip contains strong language:

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca continues on Wednesday 24th August 2022 at 9pm on E4 and All 4. Previous seasons are available to watch on All 4. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.