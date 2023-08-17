The influencer and blogger made her debut in the 25th season of Made in Chelsea as a love interest of Harvey Armstrong, but soon found that her strong feelings for him were not reciprocated and that he had moved on with co-star Willow Day.

After this, Imogen struck up a romance with David "Temps" Templer and the pair became boyfriend and girlfriend, heading to Corsica in a relationship - one that Temps's best friend Miles Nazaire was not keen on.

However, Imogen's remarks, suggesting a continued interest in Harvey, caused issues in her romance with Temps, while she later stirred trouble for Harvey in his romance with Willow by making it clear that her former love rival was amid a flirtation with Miles. Imogen also relayed that Willow had dubbed sex with Harvey "vanilla" to a packed dinner table.

Speaking about Imogen's behaviour across the series, Harvey revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that he believes they represented hidden feelings.

"She wears her heart on her sleeve and she found herself getting caught out a lot of the time," commented Harvey, "and I think there were probably still some hidden feelings there for me while trying to move on with Temps and convince him that was really where her heart was at, but kind of getting caught between the two, and maybe spinning a white lie to make things better, and saying the wrong things at the wrong time".

However, it seems that relations among those concerned have calmed down somewhat now the cast is back in the UK.

Harvey Armstrong for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

"It was awkward out there [with Imogen], but it's now fine, the dust has settled," explained Harvey. "I think there were some games being played on Imogen’s side and actually, Temps and I would come together and figure out the truth."

One of Imogen's most explosive moments had to be during a game of truth or dare, when she furiously stormed out after Temps shared a kiss with a woman who wasn't her.

However, Imogen then furiously returned and kissed Reza Amiri-Garroussi on the lips to get back at her on-off boyfriend.

Reza Amiri-Garroussi for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

Reza himself said: "I thought I was in a dream, in a parallel universe. In a bad dream. It was really weird because I saw her storm off and I looked at Tristan and I was like sweet, anyway, we’ll carry on the night. And then I saw her storm back in thinking 'She's going to throw her handbag at Temps' and instead it was my head she was grabbing."

It's safe to say there's never a dull moment when Imogen is around!

The first four episodes of Made in Chelsea: Corsica are available to watch on All4, with episodes airing on consecutive nights this week on E4.

