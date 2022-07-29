What happened on Love Island episode 53 last night? Full recap

There are currently five couples left in the Love Island villa and with season 8 now on the last leg of the competition, it's officially final date time!

With just two more episodes to go until the Love Island final, you can bet we're savouring every moment left before the ITV2 show leaves an Ekinde -shaped hole in our weeknight TV schedules.

Last night's episode saw three couples head on their last big dates and ITV2 spared no expense it seems (for some of the couples anyway) with boats, brightly-coloured carnivals and Alfie Boe being brought in to spice up the outings.

With two more dates due to take place tonight before one last elimination and just a few days to go before the 2022 final, here's everything you need to know about last night's episode.

What happened on Love Island episode 53 last night?

Dami and Indiyah on their final date in Love Island 2022 ITV

It was the big date episode last night on Love Island, with the remaining couples heading on their final trips outside of the villa.

Kicking off the busy day was Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, who were treated to a romantic dinner on a yacht.

Toasting to a plastic glass of bubbly, the pair gushed over one another, with Adam saying that the Welsh paramedic brings out the "best version" of him, while Paige said that Adam is the only person she could see a relationship working with on the outside. Let's just hope Jacques O'Neill isn't watching on his phone from the Heathrow airport car park!

Next up was Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, whose fiesta date appeared to break the Love Island budget.

The pair found themselves caught up in a full-scale parade, complete with dancers and a band, before sitting down to chat about their relationship.

Despite having already said "I love you", Dami said that now was the time to make Indiyah his girlfriend, with the pair making it official before discussing the possibility of Dami moving from Ireland to London to be closer to her.

Back at the villa, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu get the call up for their date and what a date it is! The couple are taken to a candle-lit colosseum-style venue where they're serenaded by the Alfie Boe (although it's clear that neither of them know who the star is, with Ekin-Su later telling the girls: "There was a singer and a guitar. Some guy called Alfie Boe.")

ITV

Whilst chatting over a drink, Ekin-Su tells Davide that the date is "everything that I have ever wanted" before telling her Italian Stallion: "I've realised that as long as you are with me there is no place I'd rather be. It's going to be one hell of a ride; buckle up."

Davide then tells Ekin-Su that he feels as though he's "already won" because he's found her, before revealing: "I genuinely love you." *Quietly sobs over the sound of Alfie Boe singing Nessun Dorma*.

The episode ends on that epic note, with the ITV2 show saving Luca Bish and Gemma Owen's date as well as Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri's for tonight. Hopefully, the Meet the Parents episode will be coming soon!

Love Island 2022 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

