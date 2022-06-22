What happened in Love Island episode 16 last night? Full recap

Contestants were emotional as two were dumped from season 8.

It was the end of the journey for two islanders on Love Island last night, as the public results were fully revealed.

Following the double elimination, the couples enjoyed a very saucy game, with things getting very heated as revelations were revealed. And the hideaway opened for another night.

Here's how to watch Love Island on catch up, or read on for our full recap on episode 16, including who left Love Island last night.

What happened in Love Island episode 16 last night?

The public vote was finally revealed, with Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna receiving the fewest votes from the public. They both said their goodbyes and left.

Following their exit, Indiyah Polack got very emotional, as she told the others she was sad to see Ikenna go. Dami Hope expressed similar feelings for Amber.

After a long day, the islanders settled down for bed.

The next day, Jay Younger chatted to Gemma Owen on a day bed and asked her if there was a girl in there who would be interested in him if he wasn't coupled up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Jay guessed that this girl could be Paige Thorne, and Gemma agreed that Paige would be open to it.

Later that day, the islanders enjoyed a saucy game, which saw them having to pop balloons against each other, to reveal a piece of paper containing a question or action which they needed to either answer or perform.

The game saw Dami reveal that he thinks Ekin-Su could be the next person to go home, and Jacques O'Neill admit that Ekin-Su's and Jay's relationship is the weakest while Gemma and Luca Bish's is the strongest.

And it didn't get any better for Ekin-Su as Jay was asked to kiss the girl he'd couple up with if he was single, and snogged Paige - awkward!

Things were a lot better for Dami and Indiyah, however, as as she gave him a lap dance and they shared a kiss.

Following the game, Ekin-Su chatted to Danica Taylor, who told her that Jay definitely had his eye on Paige. Ekin-Su decided to speak to Jay, and he revealed that Paige was in fact his type.

That night, the hideaway was opened, with the islanders getting to choose one couple to spend the night there. In the end they picked Paige and Jacques, who had a pretty good time from what we could see.

With two islanders now out, it was time to add some fresh meat to the villa, as a preview for Wednesday night's episode revealed new bombshell, Antigoni Buxton.