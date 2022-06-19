Love Island's stars laugh as they spot where producers intervene

There's been shock dumpings, Ekin-Su 's secret kiss with Jay and all the talk around Gemma coupling up with Davide .

Love Island 2022 is finishing out its second week, and it's fair to say this year has not been missing the drama.

However, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, 2021 Islander Liberty Poole explained some of the process behind how these dramatic moments come to pass - and why it makes her and fellow Islander Kaz laugh.

"I think it’s quite funny because I think you see little hints of maybe they’ve been asked to go for this chat, like it's not staged. The producers can never tell you what to say, but they might say, 'oh why don't you chat to so and so?'.

Kaz and Liberty on Love Island. ITV

"So, I think you can see little hints of it, and me and Kaz were laughing about it the other day. But in terms of what’s surprised me, I think they must be loving it - just drama, drama, drama this year. It'd be nice to see couples, now we’re two weeks in, get sort of closer.”

Liberty was one of the original Islanders last year, and walked from the show on day 54, mere days from the final.

However, that doesn't mean she wouldn't be up for a return to the Villa. With rumours of a potential All-Star series of Love Island to follow, after the show's producer expressed interest in putting one together, Liberty was quick to say she'd happily be one of the returning stars.

She said: "I actually would go into an All Stars to be fair. It's kind of weird watching Love Island this year because I feel quite nostalgic towards it. When you see everyone going in, it’s like 'Oh, that was me last year'.

"Obviously, it's a new villa, so it might have been even more weird if it was the villa from last year. But yeah, I would love to go back, I wish I was back for sure."

New episodes of Love Island air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every day except Saturday. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.