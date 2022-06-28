Some of the costumes viewers can expect include Paige as a lifeguard, Ekin-Su as a bride, Dami as a lab technician, Jay as a cowboy and Davide as a mysterious masked bandit.

Tonight's episode of Love Island features a racy challenge in which the islanders will be tasked with raising each other's heart rates by performing in novelty outfits.

They'll strut their stuff across the villa in routines designed to capture the attention of their partners, with results at the end revealing which performances were most exciting to which contestants.

Any indication of outside interest could cause serious trouble for the current Love Island couples.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Prior to the game being played, Gemma says: "If Luca’s heart rate isn’t raised the most by me, as much as it’s a game - I’ll be fuming."

The game isn't the only thing on Gemma's mind, either, as she'll also find out that Luca has approached her ex Jacques for information on what their relationship was like when they were together.

"I’d much rather be with Paige than Gem," Jacques tells him. "Like, 1000 per cent. I could literally go out with Paige, be myself and the next day wake up and have no issues, at all. Even if I’d said something wrong, or anything.

"But if I did that with Gem I’ve got questions to answer the next day."

Luca and Jacques in Love Island 2022 ITV

Elsewhere in the villa, Danica gets a pep talk from Ekin-Su reminding her of her bombshell status, which gives her the confidence to pull Andrew for a chat.

"You are a fully grown man, you will do whatever you want to do but actually I just need to be honest with you and what I feel and what vibe I get. I do enjoy getting to know you," she says.

Andrew replies: "Yeah, I do enjoy our chats to be fair."

Danica continues: "Obviously, I think this is more for me to just let you know I do fancy you, I’m open to getting to know you a bit more, I enjoy our conversations, you make me feel very comfortable and I’m just letting you know so you’ve got the heads up."

But will that conversation be enough to win Andrew away from Tasha? Tune in to find out more.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.