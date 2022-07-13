Love Island first look sees Davide in sweary rant at Ekin-Su
The popular couple are rowing again in tonight's Love Island first look.
While Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have quickly become fan favourites over the last few weeks, there could be trouble in paradise for the couple if the first-look for tonight's episode is anything to go by.
In a dramatic teaser clip shared by ITV2, the fiery pair can be seen arguing over Davide's "trust issues" before the Italian Stallion launches into a sweary rant.
"In Casa Amor, I honestly believe you didn't have enough temptation," he tells Ekin-Su while the pair talk about the villa's latest arrival Adam Collard.
She replies by telling him that she doesn't "give a f**k" about Adam, offering to shout it to the villa, with Davide responding: "Okay, now you are doing the show again, honestly. Ekin-Su, I'm tired to be with you, eh?
"F*****g hell, f****** artist," he says as he walks away. "You didn't receive the Oscar first time, you want to get it now, come on."
The argument came after Davide had a chat with Coco Lodge about Ekin-Su's reaction to Adam's arrival, with the 27-year-old saying: "Because of the past I don't know if I'll ever fully trust her."
As for the rest of the episode, Adam chooses Summer, Danica Taylor and Paige Thorne to go on three terrace dates with while Becky Hill visits the villa to perform live for the Love Island 2022 contestants.
Love Island 2022 continues tonight (Wednesday 13th June) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.
