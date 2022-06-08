Love Island's Andrew stirs things up between Luca and Tasha
Looks like a love triangle is on the horizon for three islanders, and one of them might not be playing nice.
We're halfway through Love Island's first week, and last night's episode saw a new couple emerge when bombshell Davide Sanclimenti chose to couple up with Gemma Owen, leaving Liam Llewellyn single.
But the Love Island 2022 cast is about to get bigger, with two new bombshells set to waltz into the Mallorcan villa tonight to hopefully shake things up further. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor will be looking to catch the boys' eyes when they make their entrance, but two of the lads seem to already have their hearts set on the same girl.
Luca Bish (who sells fish) appears to be getting closer to model Tasha Ghouri, who is coupled up with Andrew Le Page.
However, ITV has teased that the trio is headed for trouble in tonight's episode.
“There are five sexy girls in the villa. One girl walks past and then another walks past – you end up with whiplash by the end of the day!” Luca says.
When Andrew asks him how he's feeling about Tasha, he replies: “She’s attractive. She pulled me for a chat.”
Later on, Andrew suggests to Tasha that Luca might not be so interested in pursuing things with her after all. Which doesn't land well with Luca when he finds out.
“I fancy you, there is no denying that. I want to keep getting to know you but sharing a bed with another person is so hard,” he tells Tasha, who then reveals Andrew told her he doesn't have his sights set on her.
Later, Luca says: “I’ve got to have a word with Andrew. He’s snaking me.” Does this mean the pair's budding friendship is over?
Tonight will also see childminder Amber Beckford and microbiologist Dami Hope grow closer, and even sharing a smooch outside of a challenge, which can be seen in the clip above. Looks like love is definitely in the air for some of the islanders, then.
Love Island airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.
