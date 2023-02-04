Lana and Ron were coupled up in the first episode of the series, but their relationship hit the rocks recently as she took issue with him getting to know other girls in the villa.

It was another dramatic evening in the Love Island villa , with Lana Jenkins still considering whether she has any future with Ron Hall and two boys set to be dumped in the next episode.

As a result, her attention has recently turned to Aaron Waters and recent bombshell Casey O'Gorman, but Ron has made it clear that he intends to win her back.

In a chat with Tanya and Samie, she said: "I’m at completely different stages with Casey and Ron, it’s hard to throw that away but then am I being…?"

Samie replied: "Lana, he’s a flirt man, he’s a proper flirt."

Sensing a hidden message, Lana responded: “Why, what are you telling me?”

"He's just muddling up everyone's heads, I think," she told her. "He’s trying to keep everyone happy.”

When questioned on whether Ron was keeping his options open, Samie cryptically added: "He was very clever with what he was saying and how he was saying it."

Olivia and Kai share a kiss in Love Island episode 19 ITV

The conversation seems to have stirred up brewing tension, with viewers at home accusing Ron of playing games.

Elsewhere in the villa, Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins shared a kiss, agreeing that there is indeed a spark between them, although some viewers felt the development came out of nowhere.

The episode ended with Maya Jama making one of her trademark dramatic entrances to the villa with some big news: Spencer, Aaron and Kai are at risk of being dumped, after a public vote found them to be the least popular boys in the villa.

Two will go home soon, with the final decision to be made by the girls. Who will they pick?

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 5th February 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

