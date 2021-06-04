Exclusive – Large proportion of production for Love Island 2021 will move to UK as ITV boss reveals COVID changes

It’s almost time for Love Island to grace our screens, and oh, we cannot wait!

Advertisement

The summer 2020 series was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, however, series seven will take place this year with the Love Island 2021 contestants soon to be announced.

There will be some changes to the series, however, with the show’s commissioner Amanda Stavri telling RadioTimes.com they’ve had shift how they produce the show to ensure safety.

As a result, most of the show’s production has been moved to the UK from Mallorca where the show takes place.

On how COVID-19 has changed the show, Stavri said: “We are moving a large proportion of the production to the UK for the first time. For example the edit suites will be running from London.”

Asked if this will affect the show’s voiceover Iain Stirling, she added: “I can’t confirm where Iain will be at the moment, because it’s still a discussion, but a lot of it will be in the UK which makes sense where there’s still so much uncertainty around travel.”

While there will be some behind-the-scenes changes to Love Island, Stavri says the show won’t look much different.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

She continued: “There’s lots of changes, and lots of protocols in place, but actually on screen no, there shouldn’t be any changes.

“We’ve been waiting a long time. Our focus has been just to get the series back on air and we want to give the viewers the Love Island they know and love! There will be some unexpected twists and turns of course along the way. But we’re going have to wait to see how things play out because we’re all sort of reactive to what is happening within the villa.”

The show are hoping to have a more diverse line-up this year. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the Love Island boss promised diverse 2021 line-up but said including gay contestants presents “a logistical difficulty.”

She said: “In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island. There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don’t have to be 100 per cent straight, the format must sort of give [the] Islanders an equal choice when coupling up.”

Advertisement

Love Island will return to ITV2 this Summer. In the meantime if you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.