Tragically, it didn't last.

The pair soon split, parting ways in September upon rumours that Charlie, 23, had been seeing another girl behind 20-year-old Ellie's back.

Despite Ellie saying she wishes her ex “all the best”, the pair aren’t exactly happy to see each other at Love Island: The Christmas Reunion – set to air on ITV2 this Monday 17th December.

In a clip released by ITV, Ellie is heard calling Charlie a “liar” and accusing him of cheating.

“I was devastated and I loved you to bits,” she says.

“You’re spinning this so hard,” Charlie snaps back.

The argument soon gets heated, with Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson, along with Adam Collard and Zara McDermott, soon forced to intervene after Ellie breaks down in tears.

If it’s an upsetting night for Ellie, it’s an even worse night for Dr Alex George.

Love Island fans will remember he crashed out of the villa after he dumped make-up artist Alexandra Cane just days before the final, leaving him single and free to make hugely irritating Instagram videos.

But while we’re trying to forget Dr Alex, it seems like fellow Love Islander Hayley Hughes has already let him slip from her memory, after she loudly asks who he is in another clip.

“It just sounds a bit like royalty or something,” she explained when quizzed about why she forgot who he was.

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion airs tonight on ITV2 at 9pm