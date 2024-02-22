So far, we've seen five couples get engaged, with one going their separate ways before the big day.

Following the proposals, the pairings headed abroad for a romantic couples retreat in the sun, before returning home to their apartments where they'll test out their relationships in the real world.

The latest run was filmed a while back, with the couples already deciding whether to get married or call it a day.

More like this

So, where was Love Is Blind season 6 filmed? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where was Love Is Blind season 6 filmed?

Love Is Blind is often filmed in one metropolitan area, with most of the participants living around that area, making it easy for them to settle down after their weddings.

The location has changed over years, with fans watching singles from across the US.

Previous seasons were set in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Houston.

For season 6, the show headed back to the East Coast and filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Unlike past seasons, not all of the contestants seem to have grown up in the Charlotte area, however.

For example, Amber Desiree (aka AD) originally hails from Boston, Massachusetts, while Johnny McIntyre is originally from New Jersey.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Part of season 6 was filmed in the Dominican Republic during the couples' engagement retreat.

They stayed at the stunning TRS Turquesa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The resort is all-inclusive and adults only, and the price per night for a room starts at around $350 (£276.85).

Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.