Love Is Blind season 4 release date: Latest news for Netflix show

For the uninitiated, the hit dating show follows a group of singletons as they get to know each other in pods without seeing each other, and only meet face to face after they decide to get married.

Love Is Blind season 3 landed towards the end of 2022 and quickly proved to be one of the craziest instalments yet.

There were romantic highs and extreme lows in season 3, with five couples coming out of the pods engaged, though of course not all of them went on to live happily ever after, and naturally fans are already clamouring for another crazy season.

There’s good news on this front: both seasons 4 and 5 had already completed filming ahead of the season 3 premiere!

“We’ve filmed five seasons,” host Nick Lachey told Women’s Health. “Every single one has been so different from the others, so that’s what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us [and] allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Love Is Blind season 4, including when it’s set to land on Netflix.

Love Is Blind season 4 release date

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are set to land on Netflix on Friday 24th March.

Episodes will then drop each Friday until the finale.

Love Is Blind season 4 release schedule: how many episodes are there?

There are 12 episodes in Love Is Blind season 4, with the finale set to land on Netflix on Friday 14th April. Here’s the release schedule:

Love Is Blind season 4 cast

Netflix

The season 4 bunch is an interesting mix of personalities, with chefs, photographers, engineers and more. The full cast list is as follows:

Real estate investor Bill, 33

Design director Brett, 36

Technical recruiter Chris, 32

Operations manager Conner, 28

Software salesman Jack, 30

Technical product manager Jimmy, 29

Project engineer Josh, 31

Plant operations director Josh ‘JP’, 30

Mortgage loan officer Juan, 30

Sales development manager Kwame, 33

Marketing manager Marshall, 27

Environmental scientist Paul, 29

Gym owner Quincy, 36

Commercial insurance and real estate businessman Ryland, 29

Criminal defence attorney Zack, 31

Flight attendant Amber, 34

Sales and marketing coordinator April, 29

Communications specialist Ava, 32

Senior program manager Bliss, 33

Real estate broker Brandie, 39

Paediatric speech language pathologist Chelsea, 31

Business owner Irina, 26

Dental assistant Jackelina, 27

Family support specialist Kacia, 31

Social worker Kendra, 33

Marketing manager Micah, 27

Marriage and family therapist Molly, 32

School teacher Monica, 31

Recruiter Tiffany, 37

Aerospace engineer Wendi, 28

Love Is Blind season 4 trailer

Netflix

Netflix has released a first look at the new season, teasing the tears, proposals, weddings and fallouts to come.

In the footage, a male contestant says: “I made the wrong choice, and now I’m going to propose to another woman.”

Watch below:

Love Is Blind season 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 will premiere on Friday 24th May. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

