We started out with 30 singles and over 12 episodes, that's been narrowed down to just four couples after Jackelina and Marshall called it quits in the last batch of instalments.

After four weeks of passionate pod chats, awkward family forums, marital rows and in one case, a wife swap, Love Is Blind is wrapping up its fourth season as we finally find out whether the couples make it down the aisle.

However, tomorrow's 12th episode won't be our final dose of Love Is Blind drama – the season 4 reunion is arriving this weekend and for the first time in Netflix history, the special will be airing live.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will dive into the events from the past season, from the dramatic break ups to the emotional meetings – but what time can we watch it in the UK?

Here's everything you need to know about Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion and when it airs in Britain.

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion is set to air on Sunday 16th April, two days after the final episode drops on Netflix (Friday 14th April).

The reunion episode will be transmitted live on Netflix across the world as hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey sit down with the season 4 cast and unpack the biggest plot points from the last 12 episodes.

What time does Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion arrive on Netflix?

Love Is Blind's Paul and Micah. Netflix

Love Is Blind's live reunion episode will be airing at 8pm Eastern Time and 5pm Pacific Time on Sunday 16th April in the US – however, the special will be airing a bit later in the UK.

British fans will be able to watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion at 1am (BST) on Monday 17th April.

What is Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion?

The upcoming reunion will see the cast of Love Is Blind season 4 discuss all the marital drama, the "I dos" and the "I don'ts" from the previous episodes.

Sitting down with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the live special will see the contestants unravel all of the season's twists and turns and give an update on whether they're still together after episode 12, which will reveal whether the pairings made it down the aisle.

As for what Netflix has given away, the streamer has said that there are "no spoilers" as the episode will be airing live!

Who will appear at Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion?

While Netflix hasn't officially confirmed which season 4 contestants will be taking part in the live reunion, we can get a good idea of who'll be appearing from the show's trailer.

In the promo clip, we see Zack, Jackelina, Marshall, Micah, Paul, Brett, Chelsea, Tiffany, Bliss and Kwame advertising the upcoming special, as well as Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

While it's therefore likely that all five of the main couples will be taking part in the reunion, we don't know whether any other members of the cast will be stopping by, but we'd be surprised if Irina (Zack's first fiancé) and Josh (who ran off with Jackelina) didn't show up.

