A talking point that has dominated conversation among fans is the casting, with some of the individuals who took part appearing unready for the marital commitment the show is based around, and others displaying a lack of respect towards their fellow participants.

With the Love Is Blind season 4 finale now on Netflix , the creator of the show has been reflecting on the highs and lows of the dramatic reality show's latest instalment.

Love Is Blind boss Chris Coelen took the time to address the challenging nature of the casting process in an interview with Variety, telling the publication that it's unclear during the screening process how earnestly a contestant will take the challenge of finding their soul mate.

"We don't have any idea how people are going to react," he said. "We always try to choose people who at least state that they are interested in being married or having a lifelong relationship with somebody if they find someone that they want to do that with. That's a big if.

"I think most people are really skeptical, to be honest. Most people come in like, 'Who wouldn't love to find their soulmate and be married? Is it gonna happen to me? Probably not!'"

Coelen continued: "We try to create a broadly diverse pool of people, but they all have that same stated intention in the forefront of their mind, at least as they espouse it to us.

"And then different people act different ways, whether it's Jackie or Irina. Shake [from season 2] is another, different example of that from the past."

The extreme dating show is pitched as a social experiment, introducing single men and women to each other in pods that keep their physical appearances hidden, meaning their attraction (or lack thereof) is based solely on personality and emotional connection.

The series has been wildly popular, scoring a double renewal from Netflix last year that will see it return for at least one more season.

