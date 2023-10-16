Chris and Johnie joined the party as a couple, revealing to their pod squad that they had met at the airport after being in the pods and connected instantly - however, they are no longer in a relationship.

It was revealed that after the party, Chris cheated on Johnie, something he felt "guilty" about after it happened.

During the reunion, Chris said: "It's terrible. I know I was wrong. I felt guilty and heartbroken and as many emotions as I could, because I did fall in love with you and I still care for you.

"It's a terrible, terrible thing to do, and probably one of my biggest regrets is not being forthcoming with you. I've apologised before and I continuously apologise."

Yet the drama doesn't end there.

Chris and Johnie during the Love Is Blind reunion episode. Netflix

Sometime after filming, Johnie and Izzy ran into each other at a bar (which Chris was at) and shared a kiss - but soon realised they were not compatible.

Viewers will remember that Johnie and Izzy formed a connection in the pods, but Izzy later decided not to pursue things with her before proposing to Stacy.

Izzy and Stacy's love story didn't go as planned after Stacy decided to leave Izzy at the altar, admitting that the pair weren't ready for marriage.

Both Johnie and Chris are now in different relationships.

Speaking about his new partner, Chris said: "I did find someone who I now live with and I love, and we're very happy together. I'm sorry if that hurts to hear.

"The whole experiment is to find yourself and to find someone who will accept you for who you are, and that's what I found, so I wouldn't change that for anything."

Johnie also hinted about her current partner, whom she is set to celebrate a one year anniversary with.

"Well, right now I'm in a very loving relationship with an amazing guy. We're celebrating our one year this coming weekend," she told ET Online.

"He just moved in a couple of weeks ago, so I'm looking forward to the future. He was actually recruited for Love Is Blind. But he said no, because he's very practical and he's like, 'I couldn't propose that quickly.' So now I'm like, 'Well, how long will it take?'"

