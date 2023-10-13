As another season of the show comes to an end, viewers are anticipating the announcement of the show's spin-off, After the Altar, which revisits the couples a year after they met in the pods.

Often consisting of a few episodes, the show often shows what the couples who remained in a relationship are up to, while those who were left single give an update on their dating lives.

So, when does Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 5 start?

Read on for everything you need to know, including release date speculation and which cast members could make an appearance on the show.

When will Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 5 be released?

The highly anticipated release date for Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 5 is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

Every season, except for the first, has been followed by an After the Altar season which usually airs three to six months after the finale episode.

With that in mind, a new season could join the streaming site between December 2023 and March 2024, but nothing has been confirmed by Netflix.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 5 cast

Stacy and Izzy. Netflix

Well, if the finale of Love Is Blind season 5 is anything to go by, the only couple who will be celebrating their anniversary is Lydia and Milton.

Only two couples managed to make it to the weddings: Izzy and Stacey and Lydia and Milton. However, Stacey ultimately told Izzy she could not marry him, whereas Lydia and Milton both said yes at the altar.

In other seasons of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, some of the cast members who didn't make it to the altar do sometimes make an appearance, so we could very well see Uche, Aaliyah, JP and Taylor if a new season goes ahead.

Is there a Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 5 trailer?

There is no trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 5 as the season is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

We'll be sure to update this once we know more!

Love is Blind: After the Altar seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

