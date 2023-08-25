Lisa had initially issued Brian with an ultimatum as she was ready to take the next step in their relationship, however, Brian was happy with where things were.

Given the new developments in their relationship, where are the couple now?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Ultimatum's Lisa and Brian.

Who are The Ultimatum's Lisa and Brian?

Lisa and Brian on The Ultimatum.

Lisa Horne, 32, and Brian Okoye, 29, are part of the The Ultimatum season 2 cast.

They joined the show as Lisa issued Brian with an ultimatum.

Apparently, their relationship started as a casual hookup but, after six months, Vice President of Clinical Services Lisa told Brian that he needed to step up and commit.

Lisa was ready for marriage, but financial analyst Brian, as Netflix explains, was “hesitant to pop the question due to Lisa’s jealousy issues and her tendency to turn disagreements into explosive arguments”.

What happened when they were on The Ultimatum?

Lisa and Brian on The Ultimatum. Netflix

A lot! While these two left the experiment by episode 3, a lot happened in those three episodes.

In episode 1, Brian flirted with Riah, who wasn't ready to commit to her boyfriend Trey. The duo hit it off at the pool and then Riah later told the others at the bar that she's most interested in getting to know Brian.

Lisa wasn't pleased at all, and when Riah and Brian went off to talk, she interrupted their conversation and after lots of expletives, things became tense, with Lisa going on to tell Brian: "F*** you, I'm done!" and storming off.

Why did Lisa and Brian leave The Ultimatum?

During a dinner date where the contestants are supposed to pick their new partner, co-host Nick Lachey revealed to the other contestants that Lisa and Brian decided to leave the experiment early.

It turns out that Lisa revealed to Brian that she was pregnant, leading the couple to make the decision put an end to their time on the Netflix show.

Are Lisa and Brian still together?

Fans of the couple will be happy to hear that Lisa and Brian are still together.

"I don't have any regrets in regards to how it worked out, especially with the pregnancy because that has been an amazing journey in itself," Lisa told People in a recent interview, adding: "Of course, I have regrets of how certain things unfolded ... just my reaction in regards to the cocktail party and how that unfolded. Obviously that is the only regret I have."

Speaking about her experience on the show, she added: "It definitely brought us a lot more self-awareness in regards to [us] emotionally. It’s easy for him to notice when I’m triggered about something or when I’m upset about something. He takes those things very, very seriously now. And as well as me, I’ve noticed how I communicate with him a lot more easily now, and I’m a lot more observant to him and being communicable about what he wants and things of that nature.”

It's not known if the couple ended up getting engaged, but we'll keep you updated if we learn more.

Lisa and Brian's pregnancy

As the show was filmed between September to November 2022, Lisa will have already had her baby and in a recent interview, Brian referenced the two of them being "parents". Congrats, guys!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 will launch on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd August. Season 1 and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are available to stream now.

