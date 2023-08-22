The Ultimatum season 2 cast
Here's everything you need to know about the season 2 cast of The Ultimatum.
Here at RadioTimes.com, we love a dating show - from Love Island to Married At First Sight, we’re sure to be hooked.
One series that really grabbed our attention when it premiered back in April 2022 was The Ultimatum, so we were thrilled to hear the show is returning for a second series and will premiere tomorrow (Wednesday, 23rd August).
The Ultimatum involves a group of couples who all have one thing in common - while one person wants to get married, the other does not.
The person who doesn't want to get married is then issued with an "ultimatum", after which they must decide if they want to stay with their original partner and get married or if they want to move on with someone else.
To help them make their decision, all couples will split up and live with someone new. Over three weeks, they'll get to know them and meet one another's families.
But who are the partnerships this time and what are their reasons for signing up to the show?
Read on to find out everything we know about the season 2 cast of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.
Kat and Alex
Ultimatum giver: Kathryn 'Kat' Shelton
Age: 28
Occupation: Travel nurse
Instagram: @kathrynshelton
Ultimatum receiver: Alex Chapman
Age: 32
Occupation: Software sales
Instagram: @ajchapman20
Dating app success story Kat and Alex met on Hinge and soon made things official. When Kat decided to take her nursing career on the road, Alex joined her, and the adventurous couple travelled around the country together.
Although they share a love of outdoor activities, their communication styles are totally different: while Alex wants a partner who isn’t afraid to speak their mind, Kat is conflict avoidant and prefers to defer to Alex instead of making her own decisions.
So this time, she’s listened to her other half and is giving Alex the ultimatum!
Lisa and Brian
Ultimatum giver: Lisa Horne
Age: 32
Occupation: Vice President of Clinical Services
Instagram: @lisahorne_
Ultimatum receiver: Brian Okoye
Age: 29
Occupation: Financial analyst
Instagram: @brianxokoye
Lisa and Brian aren’t exactly strangers to ultimatums - with Lisa making her one-time situationship commit to their relationship full time, and they have now been together for 18 months.
But, while it means the world to Lisa to see her 10-year-old daughter bond with Brian, she now says: “If he’s not ready to propose, then [she’s] ready to move on.”
Ryann and James
Ultimatum giver: Ryann McCracken
Age: 24
Occupation: Radiologic technologist
Instagram: @ryanntaylorrrrr
Ultimatum receiver: James Morris
Age: 24
Occupation: Grad student and research assistant
Instagram: @jamesmorris_g98
High school sweethearts Ryann and James have been together for almost seven years, but the former prom queen and football player are plagued with communication and trust issues, which only worsened while James finished his education in another state.
More like this
Now, Ryann - who began dating her boyfriend when they were just 16 - believes James “should know for sure” that she’s his forever partner, while James wants to land a stable job before they tie the knot together.
Riah and Trey
Ultimatum giver: Treyvon 'Trey' Brunson
Age: 29
Occupation: Area Manager at Paper Mill
Instagram: @treyb16
Ultimatum receiver: Jeriah 'Riah' Nyree
Age: 25
Occupation: Managing server
Instagram: @jeriahnyree
Initially in a long distance relationship, Riah moved into Trey’s home and the couple have now been together for two years.
But, eager to emulate his parents’ 30 years of wedded bliss, Trey is giving Riah - who has never “seen a happy healthy marriage” - an ultimatum, though Riah can’t say with 100% certainty that a wedding is in her future.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Roxanne and Antonio
Ultimatum giver: Antonio Mattei
Age: 30
Occupation: Freight broker
Instagram: @amattei2
Ultimatum receiver: Roxanne Kaiser
Age: 31
Occupation: Founder and CEO
Instagram: @rickyrox_
Antonio believed Roxanne was wife material from the moment he saw her - and, after finally reconnecting over social media, the pair have been together on and off for four years.
But Roxanne wants her forever partner to match her income and business ambition - and Antonio just hasn’t met her expectations, instead wishing she’d pay him more attention.
Now, Antonio is giving Roxanne the ultimatum because he believes it's the “that kind of pressure needs to be applied” for her to seriously consider accepting a proposal.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 will launch on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd August. Season 1 and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are available to stream now.
Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.