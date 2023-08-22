The Ultimatum involves a group of couples who all have one thing in common - while one person wants to get married, the other does not.

The person who doesn't want to get married is then issued with an "ultimatum", after which they must decide if they want to stay with their original partner and get married or if they want to move on with someone else.

To help them make their decision, all couples will split up and live with someone new. Over three weeks, they'll get to know them and meet one another's families.

But who are the partnerships this time and what are their reasons for signing up to the show?

Read on to find out everything we know about the season 2 cast of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Kat and Alex

Kat and Alex on The Ultimatum.

Ultimatum giver: Kathryn 'Kat' Shelton

Age: 28

Occupation: Travel nurse

Instagram: @kathrynshelton

Ultimatum receiver: Alex Chapman

Age: 32

Occupation: Software sales

Instagram: @ajchapman20

Dating app success story Kat and Alex met on Hinge and soon made things official. When Kat decided to take her nursing career on the road, Alex joined her, and the adventurous couple travelled around the country together.

Although they share a love of outdoor activities, their communication styles are totally different: while Alex wants a partner who isn’t afraid to speak their mind, Kat is conflict avoidant and prefers to defer to Alex instead of making her own decisions.

So this time, she’s listened to her other half and is giving Alex the ultimatum!

Lisa and Brian

Lisa and Brian on The Ultimatum.

Ultimatum giver: Lisa Horne

Age: 32

Occupation: Vice President of Clinical Services

Instagram: @lisahorne_

Ultimatum receiver: Brian Okoye

Age: 29

Occupation: Financial analyst

Instagram: @brianxokoye

Lisa and Brian aren’t exactly strangers to ultimatums - with Lisa making her one-time situationship commit to their relationship full time, and they have now been together for 18 months.

But, while it means the world to Lisa to see her 10-year-old daughter bond with Brian, she now says: “If he’s not ready to propose, then [she’s] ready to move on.”

Ryann and James

Ryann and James on The Ultimatum.

Ultimatum giver: Ryann McCracken

Age: 24

Occupation: Radiologic technologist

Instagram: @ryanntaylorrrrr

Ultimatum receiver: James Morris

Age: 24

Occupation: Grad student and research assistant



Instagram: @jamesmorris_g98

High school sweethearts Ryann and James have been together for almost seven years, but the former prom queen and football player are plagued with communication and trust issues, which only worsened while James finished his education in another state.

Now, Ryann - who began dating her boyfriend when they were just 16 - believes James “should know for sure” that she’s his forever partner, while James wants to land a stable job before they tie the knot together.

Riah and Trey

Riah and Trey on The Ultimatum.

Ultimatum giver: Treyvon 'Trey' Brunson

Age: 29

Occupation: Area Manager at Paper Mill

Instagram: @treyb16

Ultimatum receiver: Jeriah 'Riah' Nyree

Age: 25

Occupation: Managing server

Instagram: @jeriahnyree

Initially in a long distance relationship, Riah moved into Trey’s home and the couple have now been together for two years.

But, eager to emulate his parents’ 30 years of wedded bliss, Trey is giving Riah - who has never “seen a happy healthy marriage” - an ultimatum, though Riah can’t say with 100% certainty that a wedding is in her future.

Roxanne and Antonio

Roxanne and Antonio on The Ultimatum.

Ultimatum giver: Antonio Mattei

Age: 30

Occupation: Freight broker

Instagram: @amattei2

Ultimatum receiver: Roxanne Kaiser

Age: 31

Occupation: Founder and CEO

Instagram: @rickyrox_

Antonio believed Roxanne was wife material from the moment he saw her - and, after finally reconnecting over social media, the pair have been together on and off for four years.

But Roxanne wants her forever partner to match her income and business ambition - and Antonio just hasn’t met her expectations, instead wishing she’d pay him more attention.

Now, Antonio is giving Roxanne the ultimatum because he believes it's the “that kind of pressure needs to be applied” for her to seriously consider accepting a proposal.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 will launch on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd August. Season 1 and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are available to stream now.

