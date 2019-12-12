But where exactly is the hotel that hosts the celebrities, and how much does it cost to stay there?

Let's find out...

What's the name of the hotel that the I'm A Celebrity cast stay in?

The beautiful hotel that the celebrities get whisked away to is the 5 star Palazzo Versace Gold Coast in Australia, just 3km to the north of Surfers Paradise and named after the Milan plaza that is in turn named after the legendary fashion house.

More like this

How much do rooms cost in the hotel?

At the time of writing, prices for rooms and suites in the Palazzo Versace Gold Coast ranged from AU$399 to AU$2,000.

As you would expect, the hotel offers a wide range of accommodation packages, boasting "200 light-filled bedrooms and suites, along with 72 condominiums, appointed with bespoke Versace Home furnishings and private 'Juliet' balconies welcoming the Gold Coast sunshine to pour in. Every room and suite is an oasis of pure indulgence, true glamour, ultimate relaxation and the very best that is possible in life."

Their words, not ours – but we want to believe.

What are the luxury facilities at the Palazzo Versace Gold Coast hotel?

There's a lot to enjoy at the Palazzo Versace, with the hotel promising "an exclusive waterfront setting, spectacular architecture, opulent accommodation" as well as "award winning restaurants, a famed day spa, fitness & wellbeing centre, a private marina, the Versace Boutique, meeting and event facilities and the first water salon cabana experience in Australia" (no, us neither).

Where is the hotel located?

The Palazzo Versace Gold Coast is situated at 94 Sea World Drive on Main Beach in Queensland, Australia.

Advertisement

According to the hotel, it's located "100m from the surf beach... walking distance to Sea World theme park... [and] next to Marina Mirage shopping centre".