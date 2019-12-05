Garraway screamed as she attempted to unscrew one star in a box full of 2,000 cockroaches and crickets as well as two kilos of mealworms, before being told “wrong way Kate!”

“Lefty loosey Kate,” shouted Ant as she battled to stop the critters from running in her mouth and nostrils.

“Go on Kate you’re slowing up,” Ant later added as Kate looked close to failing to win the star.

She will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Caitlyn Jenner and Roman Kemp who secured all eight stars for camp during the Slop of the Pops challenge which saw them covered in offal, slime and critters.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm