In the first public vote between the final three, Jones received 41.36 per cent of the vote, followed by Rooney on 33.47 per cent and Coles on 25.18 per cent. In the final vote for the winner, Jones received 55.21 per cent of the vote, while Rooney got 44.79 per cent.

While it certainly wasn't a walkover, with the final vote proving tighter than many seasons, it was still a decisive victory for Jones.

The final episode was watched by a peak audience of 7.9 million viewers, while the average audience, 7.1 million viewers across all devices, was up by 400,000 viewers in comparison with 2023's final.

Based on consolidated data to date, ITV stated that the series continues to be the highest rating entertainment show of 2024, with the launch episode now consolidated at 10.8 million viewers.

Following his win, in a video posted to X, Jones said: "I just want to say thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart. Because it means so much for you to even bother voting.

"It's like you've bought tickets to a show, but what's more amazing is you've done it just for me being myself. And I've never shown that really enough. I've opened up and I've had a lot of laughs and I thank you for being on this journey with me and voting for me and showering with frogs. I love you all, I hope to see you soon."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is available to watch back on ITVX.

