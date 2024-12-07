If you missed it, the scene has already arrived on Instagram.

Following the short appearance, fans have been flocking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their love for the short scene.

"Wallace and Gromit doing the T&Cs is actually iconic," wrote one viewer, "They should do it every week."

"Possibly the best thing I've ever seen," wrote another fan.

"Omg Wallace and Gromit??" remarked another excited fan.

This isn't Wallace & Gromit's only TV adventure this year, as the duo will soon return to screens for a brand new feature film, Vengeance Most Fowl, which will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 6:10pm on Christmas Day.

The new film will be the first major project featuring the duo without original Wallace star, the late Peter Sallis, with Ben Whitehead taking on the role this time round.

It will also see the much-awaited return of villainous penguin Feathers McGraw, who was last seen making a cameo of his own in another Aardman project, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Wallace & Gromit will also grace the cover of this year's Christmas edition of Radio Times magazine, which goes on sale from Tuesday 10th December.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

