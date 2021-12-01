I’m A Celeb’s Jordan North says evacuating camp would have been “absolute final option”

Over the last few days, I’m A Celebrity has been plunged into utter chaos due to adverse weather conditions as a result of Storm Arwen, with the cast being evacuated from Gwrych Castle to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

The show was forced to cancel Friday night’s live show before axing the weekend’s and Monday night’s shows due to “technical difficulties” as a result of the extreme weather.

Radio presenter Jordan North – who was a runner-up on the series last year – has said that from his own experience of being on the show, removing the campmates would have been the very last resort.

“I know that that would have been the absolute final option of the producers – [it’s the last thing] the producers would have wanted to do,” Jordan told RadioTimes.com. “But the ITV producers on that show do really care about you and the safety of the cast and crew.

“It would have been weird, but it would have been nice to go to a hotel for a couple of nights. They’d still be self-isolating, so yeah… I know that they’ll be desperate to get back into the camp and experience it fully. But it’s the British weather. It’s bloody cold, it’s colder this year than it was last year so I do feel for them.”

The series returned on Tuesday night (30th November), with presenters Ant & Dec returning to camp to reveal that Naughty Boy would be taking part in the next trial.

Meanwhile, Jordan and close friend and podcast co-host William Hanson have launched their Advent Calendar Special as part of their hit Help I Sexted My Boss podcast.

The Help I Sexted My Boss Advent Calendar features William and Jordan guiding listeners through the festive season and helping to answer any festive questions they may have, such as ‘how many mince pies can you get away with eating in a day?’ and ones that are less traditional and slightly more daring.

“We’re not governed by Ofcom so we can get away with anything and it’s amazing what people do write in and are willing to share,” etiquette expert William said.

“The more shocking and outrageous they are, the more chance they’re going to get read out,” Jordan admitted.

They also revealed that they’d like to adapt their podcast for the screen at some point in the future, with Jordan adding: “That’s the plan… maybe in the future.

“We’re concentrating on the podcast at the moment. And we’ve done a few tours and we’re dead happy with how they’ve gone and the feedback we’ve got from people who have watched the show. So we’d definitely like to [bring it to the screen].”

The Help I Sexted My Boss Advent Calendar has launched today (1st December) and can be downloaded on Apple Podcasts.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is scheduled to air nightly at 9pm on ITV with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.

