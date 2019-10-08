All three seasons of The Grand Tour are also available on DVD.

What is The Grand Tour about?

Those familiar with the trio’s work on Top Gear will find the format a familiar one. Car reviews are followed by humorous challenges and discussions about the latest automotive technology and design.

The budget is conspicuously larger than it was on Top Gear, with less ‘cheap car challenges’ and more super cars and exotic locations. One review called the show “Top Gear on steroids” but big bucks aside, its the on-screen chemistry between the three presenters that makes the show work.

Where is The Grand Tour filmed?

The series’ travelling studio tent visited locations all around the world including Finland and the USA, before settling in a more permanent home in the Cotswolds.

Who presents The Grand Tour?

Jeremy Clarkson takes the lead alongside co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.

How many seasons are there of The Grand Tour?

Three seasons are currently available, totalling 38 episodes. The first series was released in November 2016 and the latest was made available by Amazon, in weekly instalments, in early 2019.

Clarkson, Hammond and May have already been at work on series four, including filming on location in Vietnam. Producer Andy Wilman posted on Instagram saying that the Grand Tour crew have been told they will be working together for another two years, which suggests a season five is also likely.

Is there a trailer for The Grand Tour?

