The six-part series (currently untitled) will see the duo stranded on a "remote yet beautiful desert island" (they may just be in this for the holiday, lads), where they contrive to build a "paradise island playground".

As per a release from Amazon, "each episode will see them take on huge feats of engineering to achieve epic builds in what will be a once in a lifetime operation for the two lovers of science, engineering and making the impossible possible".

It is the latest offering from Chimp Productions, Hammond's own production company.

“Somebody needs to take hold of Popular Science as a genre and reinvent it for a new age. And there are only two people to do that job. Unfortunately neither of them are available so it’s me and Tory Belleci,” Hammond said. “There’s every chance that both Tory and I shall make it back from the island alive and sane...Probably.”

More like this

Advertisement

No release date has been announced for the series as yet, and it may be a while - Hammond is already busy enough with The Grand Tour road trip specials which are expected later this year...