Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness make their Top Gear debut in first look at new line-up
McGuinnes and fellow presenter Chris Harris let Flintoff drive a hearse round a rally course. Well, it's their funeral...
The BBC have released a first look teaser of Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness in their new roles as Top Gear hosts — and it has all the ingredients you'd expect, including a wacky customised car, an over-confident presenter behind the wheel – and, of course a crash...
In the short clip, former cricketer Flintoff, comedian McGuinness and returning Top Gear presenter Chris Harris road test a converted hearse after McGuinness convinces the other two that the funereal vehicles could make brilliant second-hand family cars.
- Matt Le Blanc quits Top Gear because it took him away from friends
- Paddy McGuinness and Andrew Flintoff to host Top Gear
After buying a 1995 Daimler hearse for £1,300, they make some 'modifications' (ie painting it electric blue and adding more power), but things get off to a bumpy start...
"Go easy with the car, it's a prototype," McGuinness shouts to Flintoff. Harris then warns Flintoff "not to get carried away" with his speed, before Flintoff claims that's he's "got this". He hasn't.
Flintoff and McGuinness are replacing Friends' Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid, whose final ever Top Gear episode was Sunday night. Reid posted on Twitter thanking "everyone who supported [him]" over the previous four seasons.
More like this
Top Gear series 27 will launch sometime in the summer with Flintoff, Harris and McGuinness at the wheel, with filming already well under way.