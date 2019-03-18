After buying a 1995 Daimler hearse for £1,300, they make some 'modifications' (ie painting it electric blue and adding more power), but things get off to a bumpy start...

"Go easy with the car, it's a prototype," McGuinness shouts to Flintoff. Harris then warns Flintoff "not to get carried away" with his speed, before Flintoff claims that's he's "got this". He hasn't.

Flintoff and McGuinness are replacing Friends' Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid, whose final ever Top Gear episode was Sunday night. Reid posted on Twitter thanking "everyone who supported [him]" over the previous four seasons.

Top Gear series 27 will launch sometime in the summer with Flintoff, Harris and McGuinness at the wheel, with filming already well under way.