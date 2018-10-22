The Take Me Out comedian and former England cricket captain will join current host Chris Harris to complete the show’s presenting line-up.

Rory Reid, who hosted alongside LeBlanc and Harris on the last series of the show, will no longer have a main presenting role. However, the BBC say that Reid "will remain part of the Top Gear family", hosting companion show Extra Gear with Sabine Schmitz.

"It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have,” said Flintoff.

"I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."

The next series of Top Gear will air in early 2019. McGuinness and Flintoff will take over presenting duties for series 27, expected late next year.