Neither Harris or co-driver Jordan were injured, but fire crews were unable to douse the flames and the high-end sports car was lost. According to the Top Gear website, the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

“I first realised I needed to get out when I opened the door and the flames went up my arm,” Chris Harris said. “Sadly the car was lost and it always makes me sad to see a beautiful car destroyed.”

Eddie Jordan added: “Doing a stage of the Monte Carlo Rally was a dream come true for me. The car was stunning – so light on its toes. It was dancing around the mountain and Chris was driving it beautifully. It’s such a shame we didn’t finish the test, but these things happen.”

Top Gear will return to screens later this year for its 25th series