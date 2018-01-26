Here it is - a taster of the upcoming series 25 of BBC2 motoring favourite Top Gear. Auntie has released a "sizzle tape" of the next series which is due to return in the next few weeks. As you can see the quest for motoring hijinx has taken the trio to the US, Japan and Italy - and will also include a rather intriguing ride in a flying car for Chris, who as fans will know is not keen on air travel of any description.

Advertisement

The six hour-long episodes also see the team building the world’s fastest tractor, tackling America's Wild West in shiny new V8 sports cars, attempting to land a NASA research plane in a muscle car, and much more besides.