Hosted by the comedian and This Morning's Holly Willoughby, Freeze the Fear sees eight celebrities undergo a series of cold challenges in the Italian mountains with extreme athlete Wim Hof, who is best known for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures, as their guide.

Lee Mack has spoken about working with Wim Hof on BBC One's new reality show Freeze the Fear, describing the Ice Man as "a proper bona fide lunatic".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A for the BBC One show, Mack said that Hof was "amazing" in the series.

Wim Hof in Freeze the Fear BBC

"He's a proper bona fide lunatic – it's not for effect," the Not Going Out star explained. "Everyone has a certain on-screen persona but when the camera cuts, he carries on. He just carries on.

"He'll show you the splits on camera, he'll show you again off camera as well. He's the real McCoy. I think anyone that's good on TV is their real self and he is the most real person I've ever seen on TV. This is what he's like. This isn't for effect, this is how the lunatic dresses."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The likes of Patrice Evra, Gabby Logan, Alfie Boe, Dianne Buswell, Tamzin Outhwaite, Owain Wyn Evans, Professor Green and Chelcee Grimes are taking part in the series, during which they'll face a series of cold challenges designed to push their bodies and minds.

Read more: Holly Willoughby tried Wim Hof's Freeze the Fear challenges off camera

Advertisement

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof airs on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.