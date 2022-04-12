Freeze the Fear's Lee Mack says Wim Hof is "a proper bona fide lunatic"
The host of BBC One's upcoming reality show has spoken about working with extreme athlete Wim Hof.
Lee Mack has spoken about working with Wim Hof on BBC One's new reality show Freeze the Fear, describing the Ice Man as "a proper bona fide lunatic".
Hosted by the comedian and This Morning's Holly Willoughby, Freeze the Fear sees eight celebrities undergo a series of cold challenges in the Italian mountains with extreme athlete Wim Hof, who is best known for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures, as their guide.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A for the BBC One show, Mack said that Hof was "amazing" in the series.
"He's a proper bona fide lunatic – it's not for effect," the Not Going Out star explained. "Everyone has a certain on-screen persona but when the camera cuts, he carries on. He just carries on.
"He'll show you the splits on camera, he'll show you again off camera as well. He's the real McCoy. I think anyone that's good on TV is their real self and he is the most real person I've ever seen on TV. This is what he's like. This isn't for effect, this is how the lunatic dresses."
The likes of Patrice Evra, Gabby Logan, Alfie Boe, Dianne Buswell, Tamzin Outhwaite, Owain Wyn Evans, Professor Green and Chelcee Grimes are taking part in the series, during which they'll face a series of cold challenges designed to push their bodies and minds.
Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof airs on Tuesday 12th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
