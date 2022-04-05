Holly Willoughby tried Wim Hof's Freeze the Fear challenges off camera

While the pair won't be jumping in the ice with them, they have revealed that they did their own cold water challenge off-camera.

BBC One's upcoming reality show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof will see hosts Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack put eight celebrities through a series of cold challenges, designed to push their minds and bodies to the limit.

The series follows celebrities Patrice Evra, Gabby Logan, Alfie Boe, Dianne Buswell, Professor Green and other stars as they embrace the cold with the help of Wim Hof – an extreme athlete known as The Iceman for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A for the BBC One show, Mack spoke about the time he took on the cold with Willoughby.

"Me and Holly tried it," Mack said, before Willoughby interrupted: "Oh – you say we tried it."

He added: "Right – I tried it for three seconds. Holly tried it for 10 seconds. It was amazing."

Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack in Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof BBC

When asked what they did, Willoughby said that they tried the cold water experience "in their downtime" at the hotel spa.

"It was like an ice cold shower... I have got it all on film. I will put it on Instagram," she said.

Mack continued: "When you have a cold shower, it's nothing like the cold out there, is it? That's proper cold. Cold shower is what, 10 degrees?"

Over the course of the series, the celebrities will be taking part in the cold water experiences in the Italian mountains in sub-zero conditions to change their lives for the better.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Tuesday 12th April. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment Hub for all the latest news and features.