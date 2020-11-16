Distressed Jordan North finds his “happy place” in Bushtucker Trial on I’m a Celebrity

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North confronted his worst fears when he tried to do the Viper Vault Bushtucker Trial on the new season of I’m a Celebrity. It looked like his anxieties would triumph and he would back out of the challenge.

The self-confessed neurotic is terrified of snakes and confined spaces, so to be trapped in a coffin-like vault while reptiles were released to slither around him was his idea of Hell on Earth.

He and the other loser of the first public vote, EastEnders star Shane Richie, had to work together to unlock safes and release stars to ensure quality tucker for the eight others in the I’m a Celebrity line-up.

The 30-year-old radio personality fought his terror and tackled the trial with a combination of screams and a new mantra destined to become a new meme: “Happy place! Happy place! Happy place!”

He was doing so well reciting the mantra until he had a huge crisis in confidence.

“Oh, that’s a big one,” he screamed, and begged his comrade to speak up. “SHANE! TALK TO ME! SHANE!”

Remarkably he managed to overcome his fears and open the safe to retrieve four stars; he and Shane won nine stars between them.

The almost broken DJ exclaimed afterwards: “It was the most scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I feel like crying.”

Hosts Ant and Dec said he was the most terrified contestant in 20 seasons of the hit ITV show, which deserves some sort of award of its own.

Twitter as ever was empty of sympathy for the poor soul.

Jordan tonight when he realises the public are going to vote for him to do every trial#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/PYEDBcYh4T — MB (@Enigmahimovic) November 16, 2020

I’m a Celebrity fans took great pleasure at his discomfort One viewer posted: “that is quite possibly one of the funniest TV moments i’ve ever witnessed i cant cope Jordan #ImACeleb”.

Of course, his dramatic reaction to the Viper Vault trial made it certain that he would be nominated for the next trial too. And he was.

Jordan will face the Frights of the Round Table eating trial tomorrow, along with Vernon Kay and Beverley Callard who also lost the public vote.

Earlier, Jordan revealed to Olympic running legend Mo Farah that he missed his gold medal-winning run on Super Saturday at the 2012 Olympics because he and a friend were watching a movie, No Vacancy, and eating pizza with a friend.

His friend took to Twitter to speak about the fateful night.

So when Jordan and I missed Mo Farah win gold at the Olympics because we watched a film instead, we made a pact that we wouldn’t tell anybody. Never did I imagine he would TELL MO FARAH on NATIONAL TELEVISION. Ffs.#ImACeleb #teamjordan #GetBehindJordan — Darryl Morris (@darrylmorris) November 16, 2020

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV at 9pm on Tuesday night.

