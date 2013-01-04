Phillip Schofield returns to the presenting helm, accompanied by Christine Bleakly, who will help guide the wobbly-kneed stars off the ice, while casually mocking them (surely you've not forgotten Phillip donning a Corey Feldman-esque clip on hair plait?!). Olympic champions Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill are back too (what do they do for the rest of the year?), guiding another mismatched bunch through the wonders of ice skating, before showing them how it should be done in their weekly ha-we're-better-than-you performance.

While it's said every year, this year's bunch of celeb contestants really is by far the best. From Pamela Anderson (who frankly, we're concerned won't have the correct centre of gravity to put the boots on, let alone skate) to Olympic gymnastics bronze medalist Beth Tweddle, ex-TOWIE star Lauren Goodger and 2005 X Factor winner Shayne Ward, there truly is a plethora of talent to mock, ahem, support and vote for... there's even another politician trying out the old reality TV card in the form of former Bethnal Green and Bow MP, Oona King.

The ratings suffered last year, so along with a judging panel shake up - although it's believed Robin Cousins will return as head judge - some of the familiar skaters are out, too. Matt Evers, who last year helped Jorgie Porter skate into the final is back, Jennifer Ellison's partner Dan Whiston will take to the ice too, along with Brianne Delcourt, who in 2012 stunned with free-running partner Sebastien Foucan. However, DOI faves Frankie, Sean Rice and Jodeyne Higgins are all out. Plus, perhaps most shocking of all, pro skater Nina Ulanova, who last year partnered Dancing on Ice champ Matthew Wolfenden, won't be returning to the show.

More like this

As the celebs' bruises turn a delightful shade of yellow, take a look at the full line-up for Dancing On Ice 2013:

Pamela Anderson

She conquered the waves in Baywatch, but will the blonde bombshell fare as well on ice?

Luke Campbell

He won a gold medal for boxing at the London 2012 Olympic Games... but will he be able to ice skate?

Keith Chegwin

From Multicoloured Swap Shop and Cheggers Plays Pop to Naked Jungle and Kill Keith - here's everything you need to know about the all-round entertainer (and now ice skater)

Samia Ghadie

Corrie's Maria Sutherland is swapping the backstreet hairdressers for the glitz and glamour of the rink. Here's what you need to know about 30-year-old Samia

Lauren Goodger

From the heartland of Essex to the DOI skaing rink - here's everything you need to know about the perma-tanned ex-Towie super-reality-star

Oona King

Everything you need to know about the Labour peer who claims she has "no strategy" for the ITV talent show

Matt Lapinskas

"I’ll definitely hold my own with the judges, but will take it on the chin”, says the EastEnders star

Joe Pasquale

From New faces to I'm A Celebrity King of the Jungle - here's everything you need to know about the squeaky-voiced comedian

Gareth Thomas

Meet the former Welsh rugby international who says wants to let his personality shine through on the ITV skating contest

Anthea Turner

She's the former Blue Peter presenter who became TV's Perfect Housewife - but how will she fare out on the ice?

Beth Tweddle

She might be Britain's most successful ever gymnast - but she says she's not much of a dancer. Everything you need to know about the DOI star...

Shayne Ward

From The X Factor to West End musical Rock of Ages... here's the lowdown on this talent show veteran

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice starts on 6 January 2013 on ITV1