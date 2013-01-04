Twitter: @LaurenGoodger

Famous for: Reality TV

Bio: Glamorous tanning salon owner Lauren found fame as one of the stars of The Only Way is Essex, ITV2’s gloriously silly show about a bunch of image-conscious young people living in the county. While on the show, she was best known for her on/off relationship with I’m a Celebrity alumnus Mark Wright.

Lauren has apparently been a keen ice skater from an early age, which should stand her in good stead for the competition. Speaking ahead of launch night, she said: “I used to love going as a child, and I used to always ask for ice skating parties. My poor dad! He took me and 15 of my school friends off to the ice rink with us all squealing and being loud.”

She’s also looking forward to wowing audiences while wearing the ITV skating show’s glitzy outfits. “I hate being cold,” admitted the Buckhurst Hill native. “It’ll be freezing on the ice but the costumes will show off my tan!”

See Lauren on Towie below: