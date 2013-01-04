Twitter: @realsamia

Famous for: Acting

Bio: Samia began her acting career when she was only 11 years old, appearing in an episode of the ITV crime drama series Cracker. Soon afterwards, she found herself landing roles in Children’s Ward, Hearthbeat, Doctors and Life Force. But she hit the big time in 2000 when she was cast as Maria Sutherland in Coronation Street.

Having stayed with the soap since then, Samia’s been involved in some of Corrie’s biggest storylines in recent years. Her character Maria famously gave birth to a stillborn baby, slept with her best friend’s boyfriend, and was widowed after only eight weeks of marriage.

Samia’s also made guest appearances on TV shows like Stars in Your Eyes, Family Fortunes and Keith Lemon’s Very Brilliant World Tour, and is looking forward to strapping on her skates for Dancing on Ice, not least because her daughter is a fan of the show.

Speaking ahead of launch night, Samia said: “We both like the show, but she LOVES the show, so I’m excited to be on the ice and in the costumes for her as she’ll be really excited! She will just love seeing her mummy all glammed up.”

