Twitter: @itreallyisjoe

Website: https://www.joepasquale.com/

Famous for: Comedian, stage actor, reality TV star

More like this

Bio: Britain’s squeakiest stand-up worked as an entertainer at holiday camps around Britain before coming second on the ITV talent contest New Faces in 1987.

After that, he launched himself successfully on the UK comedy circuit and began popping up on TV programmes like Surprise Surprise! and Not a Lot of People Know That.

He flourished as a stand-up throughout the ‘90s and started acting on stage in 1999, going on to become something of a pantomime stalwart in this country.

Following appearances at five Royal Variety Performances, Pasquale took part in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2004 and was voted King of the Jungle ahead of Paul Burrell and Fran Cosgrave.

Since then, he’s presented a revamped version of the ITV gameshow The Price is Right, written a musical stage show of Rentaghost and even earned a pilot’s licence.

Advertisement

Though he’s found preparing for this year’s Dancing on Ice rather painful, admitting that he "smells of Deep Heat every night" after training sessions.