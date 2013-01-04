Dancing on Ice 2013: Matt Lapinskas
"I’ll definitely hold my own with the judges, but will take it on the chin”, says the EastEnders star
Name: Matt Lapinskas
Age: 24
Twitter: @mattylapinskas
Famous for: Acting
Bio: After training at the Italia Conti theatre school and appearing in the 2007 British comedy film I Want Candy, Matt made his mark on TV playing the quick-witted Anthony Moon on EastEnders in 2011.
He left the soap in August 2012 and has since thrown himself wholeheartedly into training for Dancing on Ice.
Having clearly worked hard to prepare for the ice-skating competition, Matt admits that he might find criticism from the Dancing on Ice judges hard to take.
He said: “I’d be upset if I worked really hard on something and gave it my best and was then criticised, I’d find that hard. I’ll definitely hold my own with the judges, but will take it on the chin.”
See Matt in EastEnders below: